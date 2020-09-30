1/
MARINA D. (SCARPONI) RENDINO
1927 - 2020
RENDINO, Marina D. (Scarponi) Blessed to live until the age of 93, born on August 25, 1927 and peacefully died on September 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late C. Charles Rendino. Mother of Alyssa Mickle (Rendino) of Wellesley and Paula Rendino of Newton, beloved grandmother of Zach Mickle and Gavin and Emilia Zaentz and Stella the dog. Marina was born in Revere, grew up in Arlington, and lived in Sharon during her married and family years and Wellesley in her later years. She received a Bachelor of Arts in History and a teaching certificate from Simmons College. With an analytical mind for numbers, Marina enjoyed her career as a pension analyst, first at New England Life insurance Company and then at Griffin Pension Services, Inc. in Hamilton, Massachusetts working with an all-woman workforce, which she loved. Known for her elegant style, timeless beauty, sharp wit and intelligence, Marina was a lifelong learner. She was versed in world history, art, architecture, music and film. She had a keen eye for fashion and design, and kept her post-modern furniture long enough for it to come back into style, which made her hipper than Ralph Lauren. Marina was blessed by a fifty-year long marriage of love, romance, friendship and humor with her husband C. Charles (Randy) Rendino, who predeceased her in 2008. They are now reunited. In her motherhood years, she enjoyed pursuing her college degrees, flower arranging, yoga and feeding the wild birds, which was outsourced to her daughters on a daily basis. She was an early environmentalist and embraced organic food and recycling while avoiding junk food and Hamburger Helper. Heartbroken after her husband died, she moved to Wellesley to be closer to her twins and their families. She kept fit with Pilates and was still able to exercise on the floor through her 90's. Marina enjoyed teaching English as a second language, weekly bridge and "wine and cheeses" with her friends. She relished political banter until 2016. Her grandchildren brought her immeasurable joy and meaning to her life. In leaving this world, she has left them an example of a life well-lived. Her secret to her healthy long life was her love affair with her husband, eating well, laughing often and a glass of wine with dinner every night. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Massachusetts Audubon Society may be made in her name and/or a toast in her honor made at your family dining table. Funeral Services will be private. Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
56 Washington Street
Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
(781) 235-1481
