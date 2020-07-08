|
POWDERMAKER, Marina Marina Powdermaker died in Harrisville, NH on Sunday, June 28, 2020 following a brief illness. Born August 27, 1961 in Keene, NH, Marina spent her early years in Gilsum, before moving to Newton, MA. She received a BA in Visual Arts from Antioch College and a M.Ed. from Antioch New England. Marina worked as an artist and teacher in New Hampshire, on the Zuni Reservation in New Mexico, and in New Zealand. She taught traditional school subjects, as well as art, music, dance and drama. Marina's art was a creative constant in her life. Deeply spiritual, stylistically varied and creatively unique, she made her own paper, floated paint on water, and created many stitched tapestry and mixed media collage pieces. She will be greatly missed by many, her brothers, Frank, Dan and Patrick; sisters-in-law, Ruth and Carla; nephew, Ben; and niece, Lucy; and a large network of caring friends and soul mates. A celebration Marina's life will be held at a date and time to be announced.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2020