Merton E. Roberts, Jr. & Conte Funeral Home - Georgetown
14 Pleasant Street
Georgetown, MA 01833
978-352-8700
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Merton E. Roberts, Jr. & Conte Funeral Home - Georgetown
14 Pleasant Street
Georgetown, MA 01833
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Mary's Parish
94 Andover Street
Georgetown, MA
MARIO A. PEDRINELLI Jr.


1935 - 2019
MARIO A. PEDRINELLI Jr. Obituary
PEDRINELLI, Mario A. Jr. Longtime Electronics Engineer at Polaroid Age 83, of Georgetown and formerly of Medford, passed away with the love of his family by his side on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Anna Jaques Hospital, Newburyport. Mario was born in Pittsburgh, PA on August 28, 1935 to the late Mario A. Sr. and Carmella (Ferrazzano) Pedrinelli. Mario was employed as an Electronics Engineer with Polaroid for many years, until his retirement in 2005. Mario was an avid sports fan and enjoyed crafts, especially building and flying his model airplanes. He loved to travel with his wife Dorothy and they both enjoyed cruising together, however, his greatest passion was his home in which he proudly designed and could be found tinkering around or tending to his garden. Mario is survived by his beloved wife, Dorothy V. (Notarangeli) Pedrinelli of Georgetown and their children, Mario (Tony) Pedrinelli of Torrington, CT, Marc Pedrinelli and his wife Donna of Torrington, CT, Kelli A. Orso and her husband John of Georgetown and Kris M. Santore and her husband Tom of Torrington, CT., his 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, his siblings, Rose Pedrinelli of Pittsburgh, PA and Arthur Pedrinelli of Pittsburgh, PA as well as his many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are kindly invited to share in his Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 3rd at 1:30 pm to be celebrated in St. Mary's Parish, 94 Andover Street, Georgetown. Interment will be private. Visitation will be held prior to his Mass on Saturday from 10:30 to 1:00pm in the Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, GEORGETOWN. For those who wish, Mario may be remembered through donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For funeral home directions, florists or to share a memory of Mario with his family, please visit www.cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019
