Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
More Obituaries for MARIO PEREZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIO A."TONY" PEREZ

MARIO A."TONY" PEREZ Obituary
PEREZ, Mario A. "Tony" Of Norwood, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was 61 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Suzanne M. (Martineau) Perez. Loving brother of Carlos Perez and his wife Barbara and Victoria Perez, all of WI and Monica Perez of SC. Devoted stepfather of Jessica Herbert of Norwood and Jonathan Herbert of FL. Cherished step-grandfather of Logan and Cecilia Herbert. Funeral Services will be private. Memorial contributions in memory of Mario may be made to Brain Tumor Center at Massachusetts General Hospital, 100 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. Gillooly Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2019
