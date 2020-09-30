1/1
MARIO CALOIERO
CALOIERO, Mario Of Watertown, Sept. 28, 2020. Born in Andali, Italy Sept. 16, 1941. Beloved husband of the late Maria Caloiero (Cataldo). Loving father of Fiorella DiGiovanni and her husband Matthew of Lexington, Rose Caloiero and her husband Roberto of Sudbury, Giuseppe Caloiero and his wife Melissa of Sudbury and Frank Caloiero and his wife Claire of Winchester. Cherished Nonno of Anthony, Jessica, Cristina, Giulia, Catherine, Sabrina, Steven, Christopher, Kaitlyn, Kristin, Joey, Francesco, Mario and Carolina. Brother of Fiorino Caloiero of Australia, Guerino Caloiero of Pennsylvania and Titina Grande of Italy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, on Friday, Oct. 2nd from 8:30–9:30 AM. Interment to follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown, at 11:15 AM. Relatives and friends invited (with COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Anthony Shrine, c/o Development Office, St. Anthony Shrine, 100 Arch St., Boston, MA 02110. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
