Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
MARIO CORSARO

MARIO CORSARO Obituary
CORSARO, Mario Of Stoneham, 95, the owner of iconic Varese Shoes of the North End in Boston, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Brigitte (Haenggi) Corsaro, his treasured children, Sara, Dario and Sandro, Sandro's wife Ellen and their daughter Mia. Born in San Gregorio di Catania, Italy, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Rosaria (Caudullo) Corsaro and dear brother of the late Santuzza Caltanissetta. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories on Tuesday, August 6th from 5-8 pm at Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St., STONEHAM. Parking attendants are available. A Funeral Mass Celebrating Mario's Life will be on Wednesday, August 7th, at 10 am, at St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham. Interment will take place this Wednesday following the Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in the name of Mario Corsaro to The Lahey Hospital and direct all funds to 5 West Cardiology Unit. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2019
