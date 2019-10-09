|
|
DAMORE, Mario Jr. Of Revere, passed away unexpectedly October 8, 2019, at the age of 39. Cherished son of Mario DAmore, Sr. of Stoneham and Ursula Barone of Revere. Loving brother of Vittorio DAmore and his wife Angela of Boston, Fiore Esposito and his wife Karissa of Revere, Michael Esposito and his wife Alexandra of Revere, Lisa Marie DAmore of Stoneham and Joseph Esposito of Revere. Dear grandson of Raffaela Barone of Revere and the late Vittorio and Iolanda (Fiore) DAmore. Adored uncle of Jaxson Esposito and Giovanna Grace DAmore. Mario is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 9:00 AM. A Funeral Mass will follow at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington Avenue, Revere at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons - Bruno Funeral Home. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Mario's honor to the . For guestbook please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 10, 2019