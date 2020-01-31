|
|
DeVINCENTIS, Mario Of Woburn, January 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Adelina (Cicone) DeVincentis. Devoted father of Mario DeVincentis and his wife Diane of Burlington, Tina DeVincentis of Woburn, Silvio DeVincentis and his wife Linda of Winchester, Nicoletta DeVincentis of Stoneham. Loving grandfather of Nicholas, Daniel, and Matteo Leone, Mario Alex and Gabriella DeVincentis. Brother of Assunta and Emilia DeVincentis, Amelia Sbaiz and Anna DeVincentis, all of Italy, the late Concetta, Angelina, Armando, Remo and Pia DeVincentis. Funeral from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Monday, February 3rd at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Barbara Church, 138 Cambridge Rd., Woburn at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. Services will conclude with entombment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Contributions may be made in Mario's memory to the . of Middlesex County, PO Box 265, Burlington, MA 01803. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Woburn-Medford-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 1, 2020