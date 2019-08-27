Boston Globe Obituaries
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 395-0128
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA 02155
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
118 High Street
Medford, MA
MARIO F. ANTONUCCI

MARIO F. ANTONUCCI
ANTONUCCI, Mario F. Of West Medford and Reading, MA, Aug. 17, age 83. Beloved husband of Natalie Antonucci. Brother-in-law of Wanda P. Antonucci and John O'Neill. Uncle of George J. Antonucci, Kenneth G. Antonucci, Patricia Mazzapica, Corinne Wheelden, Denise McNamara, Victoria Plaine, Carl Plaine, Paul Plaine, Gina Harrison, Neil Formisano, Joseph Formisano, John O'Neill, Jr., Joseph O'Neill, and many grandnieces and grandnephews. Brother of the late Angela Delaney-DellaPiana, A. Virginia Ziegler, Norma Formisano, Victoria Plaine-Given, George Antonucci, Nicholas Antonucci and Joanne O'Neill, as well as his niece Andrea Antonucci, and nephews Nicholas Antonucci, Jr. and George Plaine.

Visitation Thursday from 8:30 to 9:30 AM in the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral, 29 Governor's Ave,, MEDFORD, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's Church, 118 High St., Medford at 10:00 AM. Interment, Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. For additional information, please visit,

www.magliozzifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 28, 2019
