DiCARLO, Mario J. Of Saugus, formerly of Everett, age 87, August 21st. Husband of the late Edna F. (Hart) DiCarlo. Loving father of Michael DiCarlo of Fall River, Jo-Ellen Disario of Malden, John DiCarlo of RI, Robert DiCarlo of FL, Carole Shaughnessy and her husband Daniel of Saugus. Cherished grandfather of Michelle Leung and her husband Nate, Marissa, Emily, Derek, Devin, Dylan, Krista, Michael, and Stephanie. Dear brother of Nicolette Brogna and Josephine Barley both of Everett. He was predeceased by 6 brothers and sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Late US Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Monday, 5-8 p.m. Funeral in the funeral home on Tuesday, at 11 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to at . For directions and condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019