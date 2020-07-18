|
PISATURO, Mario P. Of East Boston, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020.
Beloved husband of Angelina Pisaturo (Capobianco). Devoted father of Anthony Pisaturo of Hingham, Maria Grimaldi and husband io of Lynnfield. Dear brother of the Maria, Guido, Joseph, and the late Christina and Gaetano. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Gianni, Stephanie, Giana.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to the Most Holy Redeemer Church, Maverick St. (Maverick Sq.), East Boston, on Wednesday, July 22, at 11:30 for a Funeral Mass in Celebration of Mario's Life. Services will conclude with Mario being laid to rest in the community Mausoleum at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02142.
For more info or to send an online condolence please visit ruggieromh.com
Arrangements with the personal care of Ruggiero Family Memorial Home. East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020