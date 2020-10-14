MARIO VENEZIA

VENEZIA, Mario Of Woburn, originally of the West End of Boston, Oct. 13, after a brief illness at the age of 94. Loving husband of 71 years to Frances Venezia. Predeceased by his parents, Gennaro and Eleanora Venezia, and his older brothers, Arthur and William Venezia. Mario is survived by his sister, Eleanor Connors and her husband, Bob. Loving father and father-in-law of his sons, Jerry and his wife, Cyndi, of North Reading, Bob and his wife, Terri, of Billerica and Jack and his wife, Christine, of Atkinson, NH. Mario will be missed terribly by his grandchildren, Mike Venezia and his companion, Stacie Nelson, of Broward County, FL, Daniel Venezia and his wife, Shauna, of Billerica, Joseph Venezia and his wife, Maureen, of Billerica, Michelle DeRosa and her husband, Joe, of Billerica, Mike Venezia and his wife, Danielle, of Nashua, NH, Steven Venezia and his wife, Amanda, of Merrimack, NH, Christopher Venezia and his wife, Jylian, of Danvers, Matthew Venezia and his companion, Samantha LoRusso, of Haverhill, Brittany Venezia of North Reading and the late Scott Venezia of Billerica. Loving great-grandfather of Olivia, Daniel, Derek, Adriana, Katherine, Madeline, Gennaro, Zachary, Alexis, Tyler, Tony, Joey, Madelyn, Gabriella, Nicholas, Dario and Davian. Mario is also survived by his sister-in-law, Dodi Mericantante of Woburn, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Mario grew up in the West End of Boston, attending Boston English High, and after graduation enlisted in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was assigned to the Pensacola Naval Station in Pensacola, FL. Following his discharge from the Navy, Mario began working as an electrician for over thirty years for the Railway Express and Comm. Of Mass. where he finished his career as a Project Manager for the Dept. of Mental Health and retired from both jobs in 1990. After retirement, he and Frances began spending winters at their condo in Citrus Hills, FL. They met many friends there and Mario took up the game of golf, which he played up till two years ago. Sometime in the 90's he had his first and only hole in one. Mario enjoyed watching both college and NFL football and was a big Notre Dame, Naval Academy and Patriots fan. He was an avid reader and stayed in touch with his large extended family by using social media right up until the end.
Mario was a parishioner at Saint Barbara's Church in Woburn for sixty one years and, as recently as four months ago, was an usher doing the Sunday collections. The most important thing to Mario was family. He would frequently check in with his sons and daughters-in-law on social media to see how his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were doing. His lasting legacy was his unconditional love for his family. He will be missed by all of us.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation in the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St.,( corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING on Friday, Oct. 16th from 10 am - 12 noon. Burial will take place with Military Honors in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford privately with family in attendance. In lieu of flowers, please make donations on Mario's name to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service
NORTH READING
978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765