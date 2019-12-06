Boston Globe Obituaries
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
757 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA
MARION A. BOWMAN

MARION A. BOWMAN Obituary
BOWMAN, Marion A. Formerly Marion Kraunelis, of Quincy, born in Boston, died December 3, 2019, with her loving family at her side.

Marion resided in Quincy, where she raised her beautiful family. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren and reveling in their achievements and accolades.

Beloved mother of Anthony Kraunelis, Jr. and his wife Meghan of Bourne, Stephen Kraunelis and his wife Linda of Braintree, David Kraunelis and his wife Julie of Quincy, Christine Hurton, QPD, and her husband Brian of Quincy. She also leaves nine grandchildren, James & John Kraunelis, Andrew, Abigail & Emily Kraunelis, Patrick & Joseph Hurton, and Devan & Nora Rodes. She was the sister of Patricia Skeffington of North Andover, and the late Janet Paterna. She was the former wife of Anthony Kraunelis.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in St. Ann's Church, 757 Hancock Street, Quincy, at 10 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marion may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019
