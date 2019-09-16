|
CALLAHAN, Marion A. (Nowell) Of Winchester, September 11th at ninety-six years of age. Beloved wife of the late James J. Callahan, Jr. Devoted mother of James J. Callahan, III, his wife Patricia of North Andover, Robert Callahan, his wife Laurel of Weymouth, Susan Connors, her husband Frederick of Methuen, Neil Callahan, his wife Linda of FL, Raymond Callahan of Haverhill, and Richard Callahan, his partner Wim DePauw of NY. Dear sister of the late John, James, Joseph Nowell, Margaret Kennedy, and Ann MacMillan. Loving grandmother of twelve grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. A Funeral will be held in St. Mary's Church, 158 Washington Street, Winchester, Monday, September 23rd at 10 a.m., followed by her burial in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, MA. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019