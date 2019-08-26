|
|
MARINI, Marion A. (Hillson) Of Billerica, formerly of Medford and Malden. Beloved wife of the late Vincent Marini. Loving mother of Thomas Marini and his wife Susan of Billerica. Devoted grandmother of Matthew and Jake Marini. Sister of Nancy Medaglio of Andover, Elaine Marcin of Malden, Paul Hillson of Salem, James Allan Hillson of Malden, the late Charles Dennis Hillson, and Roy Vernon Hillson. She was the loving aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday, from the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA, at 8 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Theresa Church, Billerica at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting Hours will be held Thursday, from 4-7 p.m. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
View the online memorial for Marion A. (Hillson) MARINI
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019