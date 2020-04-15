|
BARSAM, Marion Of Belmont, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved daughter of the late Nishan & Victoria (Mazmanian) Barsamian. Devoted sister of the late Louis Barsam. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and current public safety measures, private Graveside Services were held at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Watertown. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Saint James Armenian Church, 465 Mount Auburn St., Watertown, MA 02472. For online guestbook, and to light a candle in her memory, please visit giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home
617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020