BLOCH, Dr. Marion C. Age 71, of Belmont formerly of New York City, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife of David R. Cherson for 37 years. Devoted mother of Shoshana Cherson and was an adoring Oma to Noa. Dear sister of Andrew Bloch and Richard Bloch (d.2013). Marion dedicated over 30 years of service as a Psychologist starting in Social Work and landing in the Special Education Department of the Massachusetts School System. In Marion's tenure she impacted thousands of children's lives always striving to be the best guide she could be. Marion was an eternal optimist always looking for ways to make things fair and just. While her stature was small her impact on others was not. Her laugh was infectious, style unique and artistic, and a heart truly made of gold. Services will be private. Remembrances and donations may be made to the American Jewish World Service, Room to Read, or Mazon.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020