|
|
STANLEY, Marion C. (Connors) Age 92, of Groton, formerly of West Hartford, CT, Sudbury and Berlin, died Friday, September 6, 2019 at Genesis-Westford House, Westford. She was the widow of Paul F. Stanley, who died in August 2004. She leaves her nephew, Brian Anderson and his wife, Anne, of Ayer; her niece, Carol Anderson Farwell of Brookline, NH; grandnieces, Libbie Anderson, Julie Anderson, Abigail Anderson, all of Boston, Mary Cate Farwell of Brookline, NH and a grandnephew, TJ Farwell of Montana. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church, 14 Phoenix Street, Shirley. Burial will be in North Cemetery, Berlin. A visitation period will be Tuesday from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM at Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd. (Rte 2A), AYER. Anderson Funeral Homes
Ayer- Townsend - Fitchburg
www.andersonfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019