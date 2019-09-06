Boston Globe Obituaries
MARION C. (CONNORS) STANLEY

MARION C. (CONNORS) STANLEY Obituary
STANLEY, Marion C. (Connors) Age 92, of Groton, formerly of West Hartford, CT, Sudbury and Berlin, died Friday, September 6, 2019 at Genesis-Westford House, Westford. She was the widow of Paul F. Stanley, who died in August 2004. She leaves her nephew, Brian Anderson and his wife, Anne, of Ayer; her niece, Carol Anderson Farwell of Brookline, NH; grandnieces, Libbie Anderson, Julie Anderson, Abigail Anderson, all of Boston, Mary Cate Farwell of Brookline, NH and a grandnephew, TJ Farwell of Montana. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church, 14 Phoenix Street, Shirley. Burial will be in North Cemetery, Berlin. A visitation period will be Tuesday from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM at Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd. (Rte 2A), AYER. Anderson Funeral Homes

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019
