|
|
TULLY, Marion C. Age 100, formerly of Arlington, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019. Marion was the cherished daughter of the late Patrick and Agnes (Clark) Tully, dear sister of the late Francis Tully, James Tully, Daniel Tully, Joseph Tully and Margaret Tully, sister-in-law of Rita Tully. Marion was the aunt and great-aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and Friends will gather for Visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rt. 62), WILMINGTON on Thursday, December 5th from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Dorothy's Church, Main St. (Rte. 38), Wilmington at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Cambridge Cemetery, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marion's memory may be made to the Aberjona Nursing Center, 184 Swanton St., Winchester, MA 01890. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019