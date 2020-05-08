Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
Graveside service
Private
Washington Street Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for MARION DEMPSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARION DOROTHY DEMPSEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARION DOROTHY DEMPSEY Obituary
DEMPSEY, Marion Dorothy Age 91 of Norwell, MA, died peacefully on May 6, 2020. Marion was the daughter of William and Marion Murphy of South Boston and the sister of the late Marguerite Kenney, Christine Ryan, William Murphy and Delores Quill. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 33 years, Robert P. Dempsey. Loving mother of John Dempsey and his wife Susan, Donna Senna, Diane O'Keefe and her husband Stephen, Robert Dempsey, and Nancy Bonnetti. Cherished grandmother of Michael Dempsey and wife Caroline, Daniel Dempsey, Rachael Bonnetti, Nicole Dempsey, Lauryn O'Keefe, Tyler O'Keefe, Kelsey Senna, Kaitlyn Bonnetti and Matthew Senna. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews, along with many cousins. Marion was an avid sports fan and loved watching the Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots. She played in and ran the Senior Tennis League at Mill Pond in Hanover Mass for decades. She would walk four to five miles daily for the last thirty years of her life and became a local celebrity among the neighbors she encountered on her daily route. She was a longtime parishioner of Saint Helen's Church of Norwell, a devout Catholic her entire life, and taught CCD for many years with her late husband Rob. She was the true matriarch of her family and enjoyed most being with her children and grandchildren. Her faith in God and love of family were everything to her in life and that legacy is being carried on by her children and grandchildren. A private Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, May 13 at the Washington Street Cemetery in Norwell. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a in memory of Marion. To sign Marion's online guestbook, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARION's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -