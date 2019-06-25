|
BRALEY-FREEMAN, Marion E. (Welch) Of Burlington, June 19, at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Loring Braley and James O. Freeman. Daughter of the late Frank W. & Lillian Welch. Sister of the late Francis, Jr. & Phillip Welch. Aunt of the late Deborah Bartonick and Charles Douglas Welch. Sister-in-law of Faith Freeman Twombly of Chatham. Marion is also survived by 7 nieces & nephews, several grandnieces & nephews, as well as many great-grandnieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at the United Church of Christ Congregational, 6 Lexington St., Burlington, on Saturday, June 29 at Noon. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marion's name may be made to the United Church of Christ Congregational, 6 Lexington St., Burlington, MA 01803. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For directions see www.uccburlington.org For obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019