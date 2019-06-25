Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for MARION BRALEY-FREEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARION E. (WELCH) BRALEY-FREEMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARION E. (WELCH) BRALEY-FREEMAN Obituary
BRALEY-FREEMAN, Marion E. (Welch) Of Burlington, June 19, at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Loring Braley and James O. Freeman. Daughter of the late Frank W. & Lillian Welch. Sister of the late Francis, Jr. & Phillip Welch. Aunt of the late Deborah Bartonick and Charles Douglas Welch. Sister-in-law of Faith Freeman Twombly of Chatham. Marion is also survived by 7 nieces & nephews, several grandnieces & nephews, as well as many great-grandnieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at the United Church of Christ Congregational, 6 Lexington St., Burlington, on Saturday, June 29 at Noon. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marion's name may be made to the United Church of Christ Congregational, 6 Lexington St., Burlington, MA 01803. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For directions see www.uccburlington.org For obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now