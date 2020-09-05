1/1
MARION E. (ELRICK) COOK
COOK, Marion E (Elrick) A 60-year resident of Bedford on Sept. 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Cook, Jr. Loving mother of Susan Iozzo and her late husband Joe of Billerica, Linda Beaudoin and her husband Denis of N. Chelmsford and Donald Cook and his wife Cheryl of Billerica. Loving grandmother of Robert Adamson, Courtney Powers, Joe, Nicole, and Thomas Iozzo, Rachael and Derrick Beaudoin, and Jessica (Beaudoin) La Marche. Also survived by 12 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Marion and James raised their family in Bedford - wonderful neighbors became like family to them over 60 years. She was a founding member of St. Paul's Church in Bedford and a Sunday School teacher. The family thanks the Blairehouse Staff for their care and kindness. Because of COVID-19, visiting hours and funeral are family-only. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marion's memory to The Alzheimer's Association

(www.alz.org) are appreciated. Shawsheen Funeral Home

Bedford

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
