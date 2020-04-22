|
FEENEY, Marion E. Age 84, of Walpole, formerly of Westwood, died peacefully at the Norwood Hospital, after contracting COVID-19.
Beloved sister of Brother Paul J. Feeney CFX of St. John's High School, Shrewsbury, MA, devoted daughter of the late John F. and Gertrude M. (Sheehan) Feeney. She leaves many dear cousins and countless friends, especially cousin Mary Keane and dear friend Ann O'Malley, all of whom will miss her beautiful smile, her loving kindness and abundant generosity.
Marion graduated from Regis College in 1957, and then volunteered to teach for a year in El Paso, TX, as part of the college's Lay Apostolate Program. Upon her return, she taught for 37 years in the Canton Public School System at the Kennedy, Luce and Hansen elementary schools.
She was devoted to her Catholic faith and was a sacristan at St. Timothy's Church in Norwood for many years. Her godchildren Gary Sheehan, Kevin Doherty, Katie McAdams, Marianne McCue and Ellen Dion were special objects of her love and affection.
For years, Marion was a very active member of the Westwood Senior Center, as well as serving as a member of the board of the Westwood Council on Aging.
She will be buried privately with her parents in St. Mary's Cemetery in Canton. Due to the extraordinary circumstances created by the current pandemic, a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Marion's Life will be held at a later date. Further notice will be posted at that time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Xaverian Brothers' Retirement Fund, 4409 Frederick Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020