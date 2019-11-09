Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for MARION PERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARION E. (ROSS) PERRY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARION E. (ROSS) PERRY Obituary
PERRY, Marion E. (Ross) Of Wakefield, Nov. 8, 2019, at age 91. Beloved wife of the late Clifton A. Perry with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Cynthia A. "Cindy" Grady and her husband Michael of Natick, and the late Ronald G. Perry. Dear sister of the late Kenneth W. Ross, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Mary Celli of N. Andover, Colleen Andreotes of Natick, Megan Grady of Groton, and Patrick Grady of Framingham. She is also survived by 5 great-grandsons. Private family services will be held at a later date. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Gifts in Marion's memory may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Boston, 240 Commercial St., Boston, MA. 02109, or The Salvation Army, 25 Shawmut Rd., Canton, MA. 02021. For online tribute, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARION's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -