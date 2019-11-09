|
PERRY, Marion E. (Ross) Of Wakefield, Nov. 8, 2019, at age 91. Beloved wife of the late Clifton A. Perry with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Cynthia A. "Cindy" Grady and her husband Michael of Natick, and the late Ronald G. Perry. Dear sister of the late Kenneth W. Ross, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Mary Celli of N. Andover, Colleen Andreotes of Natick, Megan Grady of Groton, and Patrick Grady of Framingham. She is also survived by 5 great-grandsons. Private family services will be held at a later date. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Gifts in Marion's memory may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Boston, 240 Commercial St., Boston, MA. 02109, or The Salvation Army, 25 Shawmut Rd., Canton, MA. 02021. For online tribute, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019