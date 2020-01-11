|
VISCONTI, Marion E. (Fortunato) 103 years old, of Medford, January 10. Beloved wife of the late Robert Visconti. Devoted mother of Roberta "Bobbi" Cardello, Janet Bohlin, and the late Joyce E. Hornbacher. Loving grandmother of Joseph Curnane, the late Robert Curnane, Corinne McDonald, Kathy Parkinson, Joseph Cardello, Roberta Kemper, Denise Grossi, Cynthia Abbott, and Robert Bohlin. Loving great-grandmother of 23 and great-great-grandmother of 2. Dear sister of the late Francis, Paul, Arthur, George, C. Joseph "Junie," John and Billy Fortunato, and the late Eleanor Flanagan. Marion was the co-owner and operator of MEV's store in Medford. She loved cooking for her family, cheering on the Red Sox, and playing BINGO. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with family at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD from 9 - 11 AM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020