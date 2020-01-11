Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Raphael Church
512 High St.
Medford, MA
View Map
VISCONTI, Marion E. (Fortunato) 103 years old, of Medford, January 10. Beloved wife of the late Robert Visconti. Devoted mother of Roberta "Bobbi" Cardello, Janet Bohlin, and the late Joyce E. Hornbacher. Loving grandmother of Joseph Curnane, the late Robert Curnane, Corinne McDonald, Kathy Parkinson, Joseph Cardello, Roberta Kemper, Denise Grossi, Cynthia Abbott, and Robert Bohlin. Loving great-grandmother of 23 and great-great-grandmother of 2. Dear sister of the late Francis, Paul, Arthur, George, C. Joseph "Junie," John and Billy Fortunato, and the late Eleanor Flanagan. Marion was the co-owner and operator of MEV's store in Medford. She loved cooking for her family, cheering on the Red Sox, and playing BINGO. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with family at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD from 9 - 11 AM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020
