MARION ELIZABETH (CARPENTER) SHERIDAN
SHERIDAN, Marion Elizabeth (Carpenter) Born November 9th, 1924 to Mary and George Carpenter, died just after her 96th birthday. She proudly served in the Navy during WWII and Korean War. Marion lived in Tewksbury, MA from 1961 until 2016, when she moved to the Bedford VA, where she blossomed, loved life and made countless friends. Earlier she was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Tewksbury Sr. Ctr. She was an avid Red Sox fan. Marion was predeceased by her parents, her husband Joseph D. Sheridan, sister Bette Delaney, brothers Richard Mara, George and Edward Carpenter. She is survived by daughter Lisa Sheridan and her son Keller, daughter Nancy Sheridan and her spouse Louise Taylor, sister Lucille Malenchini, beloved nieces and nephews and her adopted Barletta family of Tewksbury. A Funeral will be held in the Spring at a day & time TBA. Memorial contributions may be made in Marion's name to the New England Center and Home for Veterans,

www.nechv.org To leave an online message of condolence, please visit

www.gatelyfh.com



Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
