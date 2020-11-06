McDONOUGH, Marion F. (MacGinnis) Lifelong resident of Chelsea, November 5, 2020, at age 97. Devoted mother of Martin J. McDonough and his wife Angela of Chelsea and the late Patricia Bozick. Dear sister of Helen Holland of Chelsea. Sister-in-law of the late Donald Holland. Also lovingly survived by 3 grandchildren, Ismael Pena, Asela Pena, Patricia Pena and 4 great-grandchildren, Aylin Pena, Jessica Buenrostro, Ashley Castro, Janely Buenrostro, all of Chelsea. Funeral Services will be conducted in the First Congregational Church, 26 County Rd., Chelsea, on Monday, November 9th at 11 A.M. Visitation will be observed in the church parlor from 9 – 11 A.M. Relatives and friends kindly invited to attend. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing when greeting the family, pay their respects and exit the church parlor to allow other guests to enter. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Active church member and soloist of the above named Church for over 40 years. We encourage family and friends to visit www.carafafuneralhome.com
