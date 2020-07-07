Boston Globe Obituaries
RILEY, Marion F. Of Lynn, died peacefully at her home on Monday, July 6, 2020, following a lengthy illness. She was the daughter of the late Frank E. and Marion L. (Meade) Riley Sr. Born in Lynn, Marion was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy in Brighton, as well as Regis College. A lifelong resident of Lynn, she was a longtime teacher and educator for several school systems, including 20 years for the Lynn School Department. She was a member of the Teachers Association of Massachusetts and a former member of the Sisters of St. Joseph. Marion is survived by her brother, Rev. James Riley of Lynn, several nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and cousins. She was the sister of the late Atty. Frank E. Riley Jr. and Atty. Richard M. Riley. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 1:00 PM in St. Joseph Cemetery, 154 Broadway, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to gather at the main gate of the Cemetery at 12:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethany Health, Sisters of St. Joseph, 97 Bethany Rd., Framingham, MA 01702-7296. Arrangements are under the direction of the Solimine Funeral Homes. Directions and guest book at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2020
