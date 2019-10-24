|
TAYLOR, Marion Frances Passed on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at her home in Dorchester. Born on October 7, 1926, in Boston. The only child of the late Sabena (Fox) of Hanover County, VA, and the late James Carden of Boston. Beloved mother of Pamela Taylor of Dorchester and Bruce Taylor of Newton. Marion is lovingly remembered by her children as a hard worker who provided everything that her children ever needed, wanted and wished for. They truly lived a life of privilege due to her strong work ethic. Marion was a woman of faith, who shared this faith with her children and instilled in them the importance of family, community and to live by the Golden Rule, "To do Unto Others as You Would Have Them Do Unto You." Marion is survived by her children, and leaves, to mourn, family members in New Haven, CT, Richmond, VA, Washington, DC, Chicago, IL and Boston. Funeral Mass Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 12 noon, at the Parish of All Saints Episcopal Church, 209 Ashmont Street, Dorchester, 02124. Visiting with the family at church at 11:00am. Interment immediately following at St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The of MA and NH: www.act.alz.org/donate or 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, or The : www.2heart.org or PO box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of BOSTON. To post a sympathy message, please visit www. DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 25, 2019