GALE, Marion (Gould) Of Reading, formerly of Revere, on April 24, 2020, at the age of 84. Born in Winthrop on October 2, 1935, to the late George and Marion (Callahan) Gould. Devoted mother of Dyan Dal Pozzo and her husband Michael of Reading, Denise Gale of Everett, Debra Gale-Snow and her husband Jay of Key West FL, David Gale of Revere, and Doreen Joly and her husband Jim of Wakefield. Beloved sister of Joanne Biagi of VA, Eileen Gavin and her husband Bill of Winthrop, and the late Grace and Edward Waugh. Cherished grandmother of Matt, Melissa, Danielle, Ben, Gabby, and Alex. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to Covid-19, all services will be held privately. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bear Mountain at Reading, Attention: Employee Fund, 1364 Main St., Reading, MA 01867, or to Winchester Hospital, Attention: Emergency Room Staff or Floor B2 Staff, 41 Highland Ave., Winchester, MA 01890. For guestbook and complete notice please visit www.buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020