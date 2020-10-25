1/1
MARION HANCOCK
1924 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARION's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HANCOCK, Marion Marion D. (McCarthy) Hancock, 96, of Chelmsford, formerly of Lowell, passed away October 22nd, 2020 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home after a period of declining health. Born January 20, 1924, in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late George A. and the late Edith (Walker) McCarthy. She was the beloved wife of Robert Hancock who died in 2001. Marion graduated from Lowell High School with the Class of 1941 and was a longtime resident of the Highlands. She and Robert moved to Chelmsford in 1988. After the move, she continued to be a faithful communicant of Saint Margret of Scotland Parish. Marion was employed by the Lowell School Department at City Hall and the Washington School until her retirement. She is survived by her three children, Robert F. Hancock and his wife Mary Jane of Chelmsford, William N. Hancock of Somerville, and Mary E. Brown and her husband Ernest of Litchfield, NH; her grandchildren, Matthew Brown, Stephen Brown and his wife Patricia, Cynthia Leduc and her husband Gregory all of New Hampshire; seven great-grandchildren, Cameron Duly of Andover, Trenton, Paige, Claudia and Bronson Leduc, Lia and Shea Brown all of New Hampshire. She was predeceased by her great-granddaughter, Kiley Leduc, as well as her brother, George F. McCarthy. Her family would like to thank the incredible staff at Sunny Acres for the kind and compassionate care and the friends she made there over the years. Visiting Hours: All Services are private. Interment will take place at St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury, MA. Donations may be made in her memory to Saint Margaret of Scotland Parish, 374 Stevens St, Lowell, MA 01851. McDonough Funeral Home 14 Highland Street, Lowell, MA 978-458-6816 Mcdonoughfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Marion HANCOCK

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
(978) 458-6816
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved