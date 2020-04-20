Boston Globe Obituaries
|
MARION I. (RESNICK) GREEN

MARION I. (RESNICK) GREEN Obituary
GREEN, Marion I. (Resnick) Of Chelsea, passed away on Friday, April 17th, 2020 at the age of 93. Marion was the loving mother of Cheryl Rivers and her partner, Ernest Brown and Darlene Jones and her husband Carl (Butch) Jones, cherished grandmother of Monique Falta (predeceased) and her husband Walter, Elise Caputi and her husband Jeffrey, Jennifer Jones, Jonathan Jones and Lena Wickham and her husband Jared. Marion was the adored great-grandmother of Ashley Rivers and her partner Samuel Gonzalez, Danielle Rivers, Sean Falta and his wife Sarah, Andrea Passacantilli and her husband Robert, Amanda Falta and her partner Edward Roman, Gabriella DePrimeo, Eli Wickham and Sofia DePrimeo. Marion was also the cherished great-great-grandmother of Nadia Rivers-Gonzalez, Scarlette Roman and Madison Falta. Meyer Katzman was a very dear and devoted friend. She was the daughter of the late Lena (Rosenfelt) and Charles Resnick, originally from Russia. She was also predeceased by her dear brothers and their wives: Max and Mildred Resnick, Louis Resnick and Jennie Balicki, and Isadore Resnick. Marion is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A private burial will take place due to the Covid 19 crisis. Contributions in Marion's memory may be made to Chelsea Jewish Life Care, 17 Lafayette Avenue, Chelsea, MA 02151 with a special thank you to the 1st. floor staff. Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2020
