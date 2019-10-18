Boston Globe Obituaries
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
DANEHY, Marion J. (Simmons) Of Woburn, formerly of North Cambridge and Winchester. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 16, 2019 after a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late John L. Danehy. Loving mother of Laura Noble of Woburn, Susan Glazier of Winchester, and Judy Halas and her husband Richard of FL. Devoted grandmother of Ryan, Jay, Jeff, Melissa, William, Kevin, and Scott. Great-grandmother of Nathan and Owen Davis. Sister of Margaret Cossette of Wells, ME, and the late Edward and Charles Simmons, Elizabeth Colter and Clara Tyler. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON on Thursday at 10:30 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington at 11:30 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Wednesday 4-8 pm. Burial in Cambridge Cemetery, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . or the . For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019
