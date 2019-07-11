Boston Globe Obituaries
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
MARION (IZEN) JACOBS


1925 - 2019
MARION (IZEN) JACOBS Obituary
JACOBS, Marion (Izen) 93 years young, was raised in Roxbury and lived her life in Brookline and Hull, MA, and 20 years of winters in West Palm Beach, FL. She passed from this world peacefully on July 9, 2019. Marion was the youngest of four children (Irving, Blossom and David) of Joe and Fanny Izen. Marion will always be remembered for her quick wit, her love for nature and walking, easy conversations and great sense of humor. Marion is survived by her daughter Ellen, sons Stanley and Robert, and loving grandchildren Emily, Kyle and Matthew. Marion was a lifetime member of Hadassah and a devoted mother, grandmother and friend. Marion survived her beloved husband of 50 years, Leonard Jacobs and her daughter Judith Jacobs. Services will be held in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Sunday, July 14 at 10:00am. Memorial observance following the burial through 5pm and continuing Monday from 4-7pm at her Hull residence. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. Levine Chapels, Brookline

617-277-8300

www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019
