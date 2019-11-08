Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARION SAUNDERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARION JACQUELIN SAUNDERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARION JACQUELIN SAUNDERS Obituary
SAUNDERS, Marion Jacquelin Formerly of Auburndale, died on October 26, 2019. Survived by cousins in Massachusetts, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Washington, and Iowa. There will be no Funeral or Visiting Hours. Interment in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Abington. Memorial donations towards a scholarship fund may be made to the Massachusetts College of Art and Design Foundation, 621 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115-5882. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARION's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -