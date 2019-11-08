|
SAUNDERS, Marion Jacquelin Formerly of Auburndale, died on October 26, 2019. Survived by cousins in Massachusetts, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Washington, and Iowa. There will be no Funeral or Visiting Hours. Interment in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Abington. Memorial donations towards a scholarship fund may be made to the Massachusetts College of Art and Design Foundation, 621 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115-5882. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019