Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
150 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-2162
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bonaventure's Church
803 State Rd.
Plymouth, MA
MARION KEHOE

MARION KEHOE Obituary
KEHOE, Marion Age 83 years, of Plymouth, September 9, 2019. Wife of John A. Kehoe (Andrew). Mother of Jane Kehoe-Higgins of Scarsdale, NY. Grandmother of Olivia and Julian Higgins of Scarsdale, NY. Sister of the late William J. and Edward G. Curran. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00AM, at St. Bonaventure's Church, 803 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet). Interment will be in St. Paul's Cemetery in Hingham. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Arrangements are by the Cartmell-Davis Funeral Homes, PLYMOUTH, MA. For more information, or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 12, 2019
