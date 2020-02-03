|
|
KILLAM, Marion (Richardson) Of Bedford, died Feb. 1, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Norman F. Killam, with whom she shared 44 years of marriage. Survived by her two daughters and their spouses, Karen Killam Schmuch and Karl of Rowley and Carolyn Killam Tortora and Renato of Pepperell, grandchildren, Madeleine and Nathaniel Schmuch and Rachel and Nicole Tortora, sister, Barbara McCormack of Billerica, also survived by many nieces and nephews, including Linda Santosuosso of Lexington. Sister of the late Martha Dubois and Albert "Skip" Richardson. Visitation will be held at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 The Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Friday, Feb. 7, from 10:00-11:30 AM and immediately followed by a Service at 11:45 AM at the Funeral Home. For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made to the First Church of Christ, Congregational, 25 The Great Rd., Bedford, 01730 or to a . For obituary, visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020