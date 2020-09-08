TURNER, Marion L. (McCall) Of Norwood, passed away on September 5, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of William R. Turner, Sr. of Norwood. Devoted mother of William R. Turner, Jr. and his wife Janet of Walpole, Julie Shea and her husband James of Salem, James Turner and his wife Danita of Chelmsford, Carol Camile and her significant other Mark Mollo of Cumberland, RI and David Turner and his wife Kim of Medway. Sister of the late James McCall, Phillip McCall and Betty Honeywell. Cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Peter and Theresa (Coakley) McCall. All Services will be private. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. Kraw-Kornack Funeral HomeNorwood, MA 781-762-0482