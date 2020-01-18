Boston Globe Obituaries
|
MARION L. (NOCHELLA) WALSH

WALSH, Marion L. (Nochella) Of Woburn, Thursday, January 16th. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Walsh. Loving mother of Janet M. Bigley, her husband James of Woburn, Edward J. Walsh, his wife Karen of Andover and Susan "Suzy" Layman, her husband Gregory of Woburn. Cherished grandmother of Edward, James, Kenneth, Kimberly, Kristy, Jared, William and Carly, and great-grandmother of Adam, Ava, Jackson, Kinleigh and Addison. Devoted sister-in-law of James T. "Sonny" Walsh. Dear sister of Jeanette Gianotti of FL, and the late Joseph Nochella, Rita Fahey and Eileen "Pat" Caruso. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN on Wednesday, January 22nd at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Barbara's Church, 180 Cambridge Rd., Woburn at 10. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to pay their respects Tuesday evening from 4-7 p.m. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
