CUNNINGHAM, Marion Laura (Baker) Formerly of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully at Hellenic Nursing Home on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the age of 93. Daughter of the late Abbot and Anna Baker of Braintree. Wife of the late Leo Thomas Cunningham. Sister of the late Dorothy Delaney, Stanley Baker and Howard Baker. Survived by her son Paul Cunningham, daughter-in-law Gina Franco, and grandchildren Alesandra, Sarineh and the late Arsen Cunningham, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 12, at 11:00 am in The Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the funeral home on Wednesday September 11, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Interment Gethsemane Cemetery. lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 10, 2019