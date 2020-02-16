|
|
BROOKS, Marion Lois Of Needham, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020. Loving and devoted daughter of the late John Edward Brooks and Mildred E. (McCoy) Brooks. Cherished sister of Mildred and Paul F. Brooks, both of Needham, and the late Rev. John E. Brooks, S.J. Dear aunt of Maureen Slambo, Paul and John Brooks. Also survived by several grandnieces and nephews. She was the sister-in-law of Dorothy Brooks. Marion was a longtime employee of New England Telephone Company. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visit with the family on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in St. Joseph's Church, 1382 Highland Avenue, in Needham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the church at 11 o'clock. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020