1/1
MARION LOUISE (MELE) DRISCOLL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARION's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DRISCOLL, Marion Louise (Mele) Of Boston's North End, passed away on November 26, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Salvatore and Madeline (DiMattia) Mele. Beloved wife of the late Edward Peter Driscoll, Jr. Loving mother of Maureen Imbergamo and her husband Frank of Medford, Andrea Driscoll of the North End, and the late John Driscoll. Dear sister of the late Louis Mele, Albert Mele, Ralph Mele, William Mele, Frances Moran, Clara Amato, Lucy Anselmo, Ann Donarumma, Celia DiMasi, and Josephine Alessi. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, from 8:30am to 9:30am, in J.S. Waterman-Langone Chapel, 580 Commercial St., BOSTON, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10am in St. Stephen Church, 401 Hanover St., Boston. Face coverings are required at both locations. Services will conclude with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Donations in Marion's memory may be made to: North End Rehab and Nursing Center, 70 Fulton St., Boston, MA 02109. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit: www.watermanboston.com J.S. Waterman-Langone Chapel

617-536-4110

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
J.S. Waterman Langone Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Waterman Langone Chapel
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
6175364110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved