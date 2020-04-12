|
NARCISO, Marion (Fino) Of Norwood, 93, passed peacefully on April 10, to join the love of her life, John Narciso, Sr. Marion was predeceased by her oldest son, John Narciso, Jr, husband of Carole Narciso from Norwood, and great-granddaughter, Maria, from Texas. She was loved very much and survived by daughter, Patricia Cosgro and husband Glenn of Norwood, son, Richard Narciso and wife Karen from Connecticut, her brother, Robert Fino and wife Elaine of Dedham, and her sister, Dolores Fino in Mansfield. Marion was also predeceased by her siblings, Theresa "Dee Dee," Norma, Irene, Dot, Ruth, Jean, George, and James. Our "Nana" Marion was truly cherished and loved by her 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was so proud of them, enjoyed spending time together, and had surrounded herself with pictures everywhere of all of them. Family time spent at holidays, weddings, birthdays (there was a lot!) saw Nana glowing with pride, and no event was complete without Nana's pizzellas and biscotti - all homemade with love of course. Marion enjoyed her time as a member of the Mil-Par Club and the former St. Joseph Church Choir and bowling league in Hyde Park. In lieu of flowers, please kindly consider a donation to the Joslin Diabetes Center. Funeral arrangements conducted by Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home will be private. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
