|
|
LETT, Marion R. (Pitcher) "Terry" Age 84, of West Dennis, died September 30, 2019. Loving wife of Arnold F. Lett. Daughter of the late, Russell and Marion (Logan) Lett. Mother of Arnold F. Lett, Jr. and his wife, Toni of South Dennis, and the late Russell W. "Wesley" Lett. Sister of Gail Pacifico of Las Vegas, NV, Russellyne Robbins of Sudbury, Marlene Smithers of Somerville, and the late Adrianne Gowen. Also survived by two grandchildren, Dustin and Felicia Lett, and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 5, in the West Dennis Community Church, 288 Main St., West Dennis 02670. Visiting hours will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, October 4, in the Hallett Funeral Home, 273 Station Ave., SOUTH YARMOUTH, MA 02664. Interment will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, October 7, in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. The procession will form at 10 a.m., at the Funeral Home. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Dennis Harwich Lions Club, P.O. Box 41, Dennis Port, MA 02639, or to the Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod – Hospice, 255 Independence Dr., Hyannis, MA 02601. Arrangements by Hallett Funeral Home South Yarmouth, MA www.hallettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019