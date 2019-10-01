Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallett Funeral Home
273 Station Avenue
South Yarmouth, MA 02664
(508) 398-2285
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hallett Funeral Home
273 Station Ave.
SOUTH YARMOUTH, MA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
West Dennis Community Church
288 Main St.
West Dennis, MA
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Hallett Funeral Home
273 Station Ave.
SOUTH YARMOUTH, MA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARION LETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARION R. "TERRY" (PITCHER) LETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARION R. "TERRY" (PITCHER) LETT Obituary
LETT, Marion R. (Pitcher) "Terry" Age 84, of West Dennis, died September 30, 2019. Loving wife of Arnold F. Lett. Daughter of the late, Russell and Marion (Logan) Lett. Mother of Arnold F. Lett, Jr. and his wife, Toni of South Dennis, and the late Russell W. "Wesley" Lett. Sister of Gail Pacifico of Las Vegas, NV, Russellyne Robbins of Sudbury, Marlene Smithers of Somerville, and the late Adrianne Gowen. Also survived by two grandchildren, Dustin and Felicia Lett, and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 5, in the West Dennis Community Church, 288 Main St., West Dennis 02670. Visiting hours will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, October 4, in the Hallett Funeral Home, 273 Station Ave., SOUTH YARMOUTH, MA 02664. Interment will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, October 7, in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. The procession will form at 10 a.m., at the Funeral Home. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Dennis Harwich Lions Club, P.O. Box 41, Dennis Port, MA 02639, or to the Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod – Hospice, 255 Independence Dr., Hyannis, MA 02601. Arrangements by Hallett Funeral Home South Yarmouth, MA www.hallettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARION's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallett Funeral Home
Download Now