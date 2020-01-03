|
MAHONEY, Marion R. (Ford) Of Winthrop, formerly of Charlestown, January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of 55 years, to the late Eugene C. "Gene" Mahoney. Devoted mother of Michael Mahoney and his wife Mary of Topsfield, Carole Petrelli and her husband Frank of San Diego, CA, Stephen Mahoney and his wife Christine of Winthrop, Elaine Budreau and her husband Ken of Needham and Susanne Gallione and her husband Paul of Beverly. Adored grandmother of 11 and loving great-grandmother of 5. Cherished daughter of the late John and Marion (Collins) Ford. Dear sister of John "Sonny" Ford of DE, Helen Scanlon of Somerville and the late Ann Marie "Dolly" McGlinchey. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and her caring companions, Angel and Bella. Funeral from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Tuesday, January 7, at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church-Winthrop at 10AM. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial will follow in Winthrop Cemetery (Belle Isle Section). Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Monday, from 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Beverly School for the Deaf 6 Echo Ave., Beverly, MA 01915. Marion was member of the Robert DeLeo Senior Center in Winthrop and was an active parishioner in St. John the Evangelist Church in Winthrop. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at: www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020