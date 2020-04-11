|
RICKER, Marion (Thomas) Age 91, of West Simsbury, CT passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was a devoted mother, sister, spouse and faithful friend, and part of the Simsbury community for 55 years, involved in numerous community and civic activities. She was born July 19, 1928 in Melrose, MA, the daughter of the late Joseph Irving and Hilda (Laitinen) Thomas. As a young girl she spent summers with her parents in Brewster, MA, and with her Grandmother Laitinen in Chester, VT, helping on the farm. After graduating from the Chandler School for Women, she worked in Boston for several years, where she met her husband Thurlough. They subsequently moved to Simsbury to raise a family. As a mother, Marion served on the PTO, was an active member of the First Church of Christ, and mentored students. After raising her children, she worked in the legal department of CIGNA. Marion and Thurlough enjoyed traveling throughout New England and spending time with lifelong friends, especially on Ram Island Farm in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. Marion was a gifted sportswoman. A fine tennis player, she enjoyed competing against her friends at Hop Brook Tennis club and Simsbury Tennis House, and even hosted Stan Smith in the early days of the club. She taught her family how to ski and rode the early snow trains from Boston to North Conway, NH. She was also a talented hostess, skilled gardener, and animal lover. As an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Mayflower Society, Marion had a keen interest in genealogy. During holidays she would play many of her favorite songs and hymns on the piano. A student of language and poetry, she was proficient in both German and Latin, and loved working on the New York Times crossword puzzle. Marion was a true New Englander at heart. She was frugal, wasted nothing, and could re-purpose almost anything. She always tried to cultivate the best in herself and those around her. She was predeceased by her husband, Thurlough Gardner Ricker, and her daughter, Pamela Thomas Ricker Oldman. She leaves two sons, Addison Gardner "Lad" Ricker of Old Lyme, CT, and Thurlough "T.G" Gardner Ricker, Jr. of Vacaville, CA, and her sister, Priscilla Thomas of Berkeley, CA. She is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Ellen J. Schoenwalder Ricker; and two grandsons, Austin Gardner of Waltham, MA and William Wagner of Old Lyme, CT; a son-in-law, William G. Oldman; and three granddaughters, Lindsay Erickson Oldman, Rebecca Brewster Oldman, and Samantha Mullen Oldman, all of Cromwell. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow St., SIMSBURY, has charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of Simsbury Public Library, PO Box 282, Simsbury, CT 06070 or the First Church of Christ, 689 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, CT 06070. Please visit Marion's Book of Memories at vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020