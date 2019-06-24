|
|
SCHWARTZ, Marion (Stein) Of Revere, formerly of Chelsea, MA on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Melvin Schwartz. Devoted mother of Susan Girard and husband William of Lynn. Loving daughter of the late Morris and Gussie (Bobby) Stein. Dear sister of Rozaline Kaufman and husband Ed. Loving grandmother of Kirsten and Matthew Soroko and Matthew and Amanda Girard. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren - Emmie, Aj, Mia, Elle and Brooke. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Special "thank you" to the 3rd floor staff at the Light House Nursing Care Center in Revere. Services at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Avenue, Cary Sq., CHELSEA, MA, on Wednesday, June 26th at 11AM. Interment in Chevra Mishna Cemetery, Lynn. Contributions in Marion's name may be made to the , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090. Visit torffuneralservice.com for guestbook and directions. Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900 www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2019