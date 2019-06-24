Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
151 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2900
Resources
More Obituaries for MARION SCHWARTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARION (STEIN) SCHWARTZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARION (STEIN) SCHWARTZ Obituary
SCHWARTZ, Marion (Stein) Of Revere, formerly of Chelsea, MA on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Melvin Schwartz. Devoted mother of Susan Girard and husband William of Lynn. Loving daughter of the late Morris and Gussie (Bobby) Stein. Dear sister of Rozaline Kaufman and husband Ed. Loving grandmother of Kirsten and Matthew Soroko and Matthew and Amanda Girard. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren - Emmie, Aj, Mia, Elle and Brooke. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Special "thank you" to the 3rd floor staff at the Light House Nursing Care Center in Revere. Services at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Avenue, Cary Sq., CHELSEA, MA, on Wednesday, June 26th at 11AM. Interment in Chevra Mishna Cemetery, Lynn. Contributions in Marion's name may be made to the , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090. Visit torffuneralservice.com for guestbook and directions. Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900 www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now