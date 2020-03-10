Boston Globe Obituaries
R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
(508) 384-3133
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
View Map
1941 - 2020
MARION T. (PRENTICE) GRAHAM Obituary
GRAHAM, Marion T. (Prentice) Of Wrentham, formerly of Norfolk, died March 8 at age 78. Beloved wife of 57 years of William D. Graham.

Born in Hamilton, Scotland, on August 20, 1941, daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Taylor) Prentice.

Survived by her sister Jean Summers of Hamilton, Scotland; her daughter Fiona Molloy and her husband Russell of Attleboro; her son Kenneth Graham and his wife Jennifer of Plainville; and four grandchildren, Cameron and Elizabeth Molloy, and Colin and Harrison Graham.

Visiting Hours will be held from 4 to 7 pm on Friday, March 13 in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street in WRENTHAM. Memorial Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 1 PM on Saturday, March 14.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marion's memory may be made to the Norfolk Public Library, 2 Liberty Lane, Norfolk ,MA 02056.

For complete obituary, please visit www.rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020
