Smith Funeral Home
125 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-1177
HAYES, Marion T. (Lukucewicz) Of Chelsea, August 28th. Former wife of the late Edward L. Hayes. Beloved mother of Christine Hayes-Sokolove and her late husband Paul of Beverly, Marion Keating and her husband John of Burlington, Barbara Lynn Hayes and her companion Shawn Vittorioso of Wakefield and Eileen Hayes-Johnson and her husband Thomas of Salisbury. Predeceased by 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Cherished grandmother of Daniel Bolton, Cristina Johnson and Emily Keating. Also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral from the Smith Funeral Home, 125 Washington Avenue, CHELSEA on Tuesday, September 3rd at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St., Chelsea at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours in the Smith Funeral Home on Monday from 3-7 PM. Services will conclude with interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis House, 39 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02116 Smith Funeral Home

617-889-1177

www.smithfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019
